The NASCAR Foundation, Kaulig Racing kick off partnership for Speediatrics Fun Day Festival Program

Daytona Beach, FL (February 26, 2022) — The NASCAR Foundation‘s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival powered by Kaulig Racing kicked off the season on Friday, February 25 at Auto Club Speedway. This season, the partnership between the Foundation and Matt Kaulig‘s multi-car NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series organization expands to nine race markets, bringing healthy living programming to children across the country.

2022 Feb26 Speediatrics Main

The NASCAR Foundation‘s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival powered by Kaulig Racing will bring the sport of NASCAR to life for kids ages 7 — 12 through a specialized curriculum and a NASCAR-themed at-track festival before NASCAR race weekends at Auto Club Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Pocono Raceway, Michigan International Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“The Speediatrics Fun Day Festival has continued to grow over the last six years into a meaningful program that introduces kids to the sport of NASCAR while inspiring them to live a healthy lifestyle,” said Mike Helton, NASCAR Foundation Chairman. “Thanks to Matt Kaulig and Kaulig Racing, we‘re able to elevate our efforts with this program to a level that will provide even more momentum for future growth.”

As part of the partnership, and to enhance the curriculum provided to the Foundation‘s community partners, Kaulig Media has produced six new videos featuring Kaulig, members of his race team — including NASCAR Cup Series driver Justin Haley — Motor Racing Network reporter Kim Coon and Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation Nichole Krieger. The videos complement an activity book provided to participants and introduces them to healthy living concepts through the sport of NASCAR. The week-long program leads up to the main event the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival happening on track property.

“We are proud to team up with The NASCAR Foundation again and help provide an influential program for kids who are impacted by the Foundation‘s Speediatrics Children‘s Fund,” said Matt Kaulig, team owner of Kaulig Racing and founder of Kaulig Giving. “Our partnership with The NASCAR Foundation is a natural fit for us as both of our organizations look to improve lives beyond the track. We look forward to continuing to impact local communities by helping children live a healthier lifestyle and provide them with new opportunities.”

The partnership between The NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Racing is facilitated by Kaulig Giving, the philanthropic arm of Kaulig Companies. As Kaulig‘s community impact organization, Kaulig Giving supports the well-being of children and families and develops partnerships with like-minded nonprofits, especially in Northeast Ohio.

The NASCAR Foundation‘s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival powered Kaulig Racing is a program of the Foundation‘s Speediatrics Children‘s Fund, which supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps and other organizations providing children‘s medical and healthcare services.

Since 2017, The NASCAR Foundation has encouraged nearly 3,500 children to live a healthy lifestyle through the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival program. In addition, the Foundation also provides a charitable donation to the community partner in each market to help support ongoing healthy living programs long after the festival is over.