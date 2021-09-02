The NASCAR Foundation, Kaulig Giving partner for Speedy Bear Brigade on National Teddy Bear Day

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Giving are joining together for the Foundation‘s fifth annual “Speedy Bear Brigade” scheduled to take place in NASCAR race markets across the country on Thursday, Sept. 9, in celebration of National Teddy Bear Day.

The initiative has grown from 14 participating locations in its first year to more than 50 hospital locations coast-to-coast in 2021, surpassing a total of 5,700 Speedy Bears delivered to children who require a comforting teddy bear to ease the stress of their hospital stay.

“Our Speedy Bear Brigade has become an important date on The NASCAR Foundation‘s calendar each year,” said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation executive director. “We are thrilled to have our friends from Kaulig Giving join us to bring smiles to so many children when they receive their new Speedy Bear.”

Joining Kaulig Giving and the Foundation will be Kaulig Racing team owner Matt Kaulig and NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers AJ Allmendinger, Jeb Burton, and Justin Haley for special presentations at select locations.

“We‘re honored to team up with The NASCAR Foundation to deliver cheer, positivity, and comfort to children in hospitals across the country with the Speedy Bear Brigade program,” said Matt Kaulig, team owner of Kaulig Racing and founder of Kaulig Giving. “Our partnership with The NASCAR Foundation is a natural fit — and very special to us as we continue to grow our relationship on and off the track. All of us share the incredible goal of impacting the communities we love by helping children in need live happier, healthier lives.”

NASCAR fans are encouraged to join the Speedy Bear Brigade by making a $25 donation to The NASCAR Foundation to sponsor a Speedy Bear and send a get-well message to a child in the hospital. As an additional incentive, Kaulig Giving will match all contributions made at NASCARfoundation.org up to $25,000.

The NASCAR Foundation is celebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2021. Since it was established in 2006, The NASCAR Foundation has donated nearly $40 million and helped over 1.4 million children in need. Proceeds from the Speedy Bear Brigade will continue these efforts, with all proceeds benefiting the Foundation‘s initiatives aimed at improving the health and wellness of children in race markets across the country through its Speediatrics Children‘s Fund.