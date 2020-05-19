The NASCAR Foundation, Joey Logano Foundation bring Convoy of Hope relief effort to Darlington

In response to COVID-19, The NASCAR Foundation teamed up with Joey Logano Foundation and Elevation Outreach, an outreach ministry of Elevation Church based in Charlotte, North Carolina, to bring Convoy of Hope to Darlington, South Carolina.

Last Sunday, as NASCAR Cup Series drivers prepared to take the green flag for the first time in 71 days, a tractor trailer with 40,000 pounds of food and supplies arrived at Darlington Raceway. As the race began, volunteers started staging for a monumental supply distribution designed to bring hope to a racing community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, on Monday, hundreds of volunteers loaded grocery bags filled with emergency food, water and hygiene supplies into a non-stop line of queued vehicles during the three-hour event. The NASCAR Foundation also provided Speedy Bears to younger guests‘ delight.

On hand to join the relief effort were NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France, NASCAR executive vice chair Lesa Kennedy, board chairman and president of The NASCAR Foundation Mike Helton, The NASCAR Foundation executive director Nichole Krieger, Joey Logano Foundation executive director Ali O‘Connor and Darlington track president Kerry Tharp.

“What an incredible effort (Monday) as we brought hope to so many Darlington area families impacted by the pandemic,” Krieger said. “We are so proud to partner with Joey Logano Foundation and together demonstrate the true power of our sport, particularly in times of need.”

Serving nearly 800 guests of honor, Convoy of Hope‘s contactless drive-thru ensured the safety of its staff, volunteers and deserving guests. With a long history as an early responder during natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has focused on addressing an important need during the pandemic and has surpassed its goal of 10 million meals served.

“Working with Convoy of Hope on this event was an incredible gift at a time when we can all use something to smile about,” O‘Connor said. “This work speaks to our core mission — to improve life outcomes for our community‘s children and adults in need.”