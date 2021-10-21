The NASCAR Foundation announces new members to board of directors

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Foundation announced Thursday the addition of two new members to its board of directors, bringing wide ranging marketing experience to help expand the Foundation‘s reach into race communities across the country. NASCAR‘s chief marketing officer, Pete Jung, and veteran advertising executive, Larry Woodard, accepted nominations to join the board led by chairman Mike Helton.

“Pete Jung and Larry Woodard are valuable additions to our board of directors. Both are terrific leaders with vast knowledge and experience in the sports marketing and advertising industry,” Helton said. “We are confident their guidance will help increase the reach of The NASCAR Foundation.”

As head of marketing at NASCAR, Jung oversees the company‘s award-winning marketing department and is responsible for growing the NASCAR brand, driving fan engagement and attracting new fans to the sport. Under Jung‘s leadership, NASCAR has revamped its focus on key growth segments and strengthened its multicultural and youth marketing platforms to cultivate a younger and more diverse fan base. Prior to joining NASCAR in 2014, Jung was vice president of global marketing at Mastercard, where he was responsible for consumer strategies and marketing plans in several international markets. Jung has also worked for Time Inc. and held multiple agency positions where he supported a variety of consumer brands in media and account planning roles.

“I‘m honored to be appointed to the board of directors for The NASCAR Foundation. I believe their mission of helping youth across our racing communities is incredibly impactful,” Jung said. “I‘m excited to have the chance to make meaningful contributions to improve the lives of children.”

Woodard is a highly regarded advertising professional with more than 25 years of agency experience. He has consistently led agencies and helmed the path of innovation on behalf of their clients. Woodard has created advertising for a long list of brands, including General Motors, Motorola, Heineken, Sprint, Western Union, Comcast, GlaxoSmithKline, Kodak, Mars, Earthlink, the Snapple Beverage Group and many others. Woodard is a two-time recipient of the O‘Toole Award for Advertising Agency of the Year; he has also been awarded a Gold Effie and The Cannes Gold Lion for the Oprah Car Giveaway. Woodard is a guest instructor, lecturer, co-author of “Inside the Minds: Advertising as a Branding Tool,” has served as Chair of the 4A‘s NY Council, Director of Advertising Week and is a weekly columnist for ABC News.

“I‘m thrilled to be appointed to the Board of Directors for The NASCAR Foundation,” said Woodard, president and CEO of Graham Stanley Digital. “I‘ve long been an admirer of the work of the Foundation and look forward to helping in the important work of supporting children‘s health initiatives.”

To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation or to make a donation, please visit NASCARfoundation.org.