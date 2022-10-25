NASCAR, FloRacing increase South Carolina 400 purse; Dale Earnhardt Jr. to compete in race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR and FloRacing will continue their unprecedented investment and commitment to grassroots racing, adding $30,000 to the race purse for the Charlie Powell Memorial South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway on Nov. 18-19. The additional funding from FloRacing — along with added prize money from track and race sponsors — more than doubles the race purse from 2021.

The incremental purse will provide additional prize money to the winner, but the majority of the extra investment will go to the middle and back of the field. The last 20 finishers will receive more than double the purse from last year.

The South Carolina 400 was formerly known as the Myrtle Beach 400, a race that took place at Myrtle Beach Speedway. This year is the 30th anniversary of the event. Florence Motor Speedway owner Steve Zacharias formerly served as general manager at Myrtle Beach Speedway. Zacharias purchased Florence after Myrtle Beach closed in 2020 with the goal of making it a premier destination for racers across the country.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will compete in the event, which also features many of the top drivers in grassroots racing. The South Carolina 400 will air live and exclusive on FloRacing.

“We are extremely grateful for the commitment from NASCAR and FloRacing to make the South Carolina 400 even bigger and better than ever,” Zacharias said. “Florence Motor Speedway is a premier destination for short track racing, and we can‘t wait to showcase it to the world on FloRacing and to the fans in attendance on Nov. 18-19.”

Fifty-two cars entered the South Carolina 400 in 2021, and more are expected this year. Past winners at Florence Motor Speedway include Earnhardt Jr., Joe Nemechek, John Hunter Nemechek and Josh Berry.

“Grassroots racing is a huge passion of mine and I‘m honored to support the South Carolina 400,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I grew up competing at Florence and have been looking forward to taking the wheel there again against some of the best short-track racers in the world.”