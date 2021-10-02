NASCAR flavor comes to NFT horse-racing game

NASCAR fans, get ready for a different type of a racing in a different type of gaming arena.

NASCAR will make its debut in ZED RUN, a popular NFT horse-racing game, on Oct. 3 to coincide with the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway.

A new NASCAR Stakes race track replete with plenty of bright colors — much like you’d see when scoping out paint schemes at Talladega — and grandstands lining the track launches Sunday as part of the partnership between the companies, opening a 24-hour window for those who enter to win one of 100 NASCAR ZED passes.

🏁Introducing, the @NASCAR ZED Pass!👀You won't want to miss an opportunity to grab the inaugural version of the newest utility-driven aspect of ZED RUN! 🐴🔥 Find out how you can win one of the 100 NASCAR ZED Passes we're giving away to the community! 👉 https://t.co/ZRBs4c0xcS pic.twitter.com/eyGoBOIDaj — ZΞD RUN 🐎 (@zed_run) October 1, 2021

The new ZED Pass is a stand-alone NFT that will reward holders and unlock future in-game features, along with other special perks such as special airdrops and entry to exclusive events.

In addition to 100 passes being given away, there also will be 900 NASCAR ZED passes available for purchase. For a chance to win, enter a racehorse to compete on the new NASCAR Stakes race track.

Head over to ZED RUN to buy your very own digital racehorse and learn more.