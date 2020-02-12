NASCAR Finish Line: Who has finished higher at Daytona?

NASCAR Finish Line, a free-to-play gaming app from Penn National Gaming, has launched for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season beginning with the Daytona 500 (Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Each week, there will be six groups of six drivers for the race ahead. Users will predict which driver will finish first among each group, and then also the overall race winner for a chance to win $50,000 each week if all seven scenarios are correctly selected.

The first of six groups for the Daytona 500 features Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano together. For a stats look, NASCAR.com has complied a list of finishes for each driver in the past 10 races at Daytona International Speedway. The results of the highest-finishing driver in the respective races are highlighted in green.

A two-time Daytona 500 champion, Hamlin leads the group with four highest-ranking finishes in that span. See below to see how the results shake out among all six drivers.