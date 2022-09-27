NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25 points for door-slamming Ty Dillon on pit road during last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Crew members from other teams were nearby when Gibbs hit Dillon’s car, causing it to swerve. No crew members or officials were hit.

NASCAR has made it a priority that drivers are not to cause contact that could injured crew members or officials on pit road. NASCAR also penalized Gibbs 25 Cup driver points and docked 23XI Racing 25 car owner points for the No. 23 Cup car that Gibbs drives.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin Kurt Busch ‘hopeful’ he can return from concussion this year NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin returns to first place

NASCAR fines Ty Gibbs $75,000 for pit road incident at Texas originally appeared on NBCSports.com