NASCAR fines three Cup Series teams for lug-nut violations at Texas

NASCAR fined three Cup Series teams for lug-nut violations found in post-race inspection Wednesday at Texas Motor Speedway. The No. 6 of Ryan Newman, No. 12 of Ryan Blaney and No. 14 of Clint Bowyer were each discovered to have at least one lug nut not safe and secure, a violation of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result, NASCAR fined each of the crew chiefs $10,000 — Scott Graves for the No. 6, Todd Gordon for the No. 12 and John Klausmeier for the No. 14.

RELATED: NASCAR confiscates rear spoiler from No. 19 car

In addition, NASCAR posted the L1 penalty for the illegal spoiler confiscated from the No. 19 car of Martin Truex Jr. in pre-race inspection. As reported earlier, crew chief James Small was fined $35,000 and the team lost 20 owner points and 20 driver points.