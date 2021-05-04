NASCAR fines three crew chiefs for lug nut infractions

NASCAR fined three Cup crew chiefs $10,000 each because their cars had a lug nut not safe and secure after Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Fined were crew chiefs Matt McCall (Kurt Busch), Luke Lambert (Chris Buescher) and Paul Wolfe (Joey Logano).

NASCAR also announced that Jonathan Stewart has been reinstated after successfully completing NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program. Stewart was indefinitely suspended in March for violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy.

NASCAR Penalty Report Kansas

