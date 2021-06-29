NASCAR fines six crew chiefs for lug nut infractions at Pocono

NASCAR fined four Cup crew chiefs and two Xfinity crew chiefs for lug nut violations last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR fined Rodney Childers (crew chief for Kevin Harvick), Todd Gordon (crew chief for Ryan Blaney), Ben Beshore (crew chief or Kyle Busch) and Mike Wheeler (crew chief for Bubba Wallace) $10,000 each for having a lug nut not safe and secure.

In the Xfinity Series, NASCAR fined Brian Wilson (crew chief for Austin Cindric) and Dave Rogers (crew chief for Daniel Hemric) $5,000 each for a lug nut not safe and secure.

NASCAR also announced that it has indefinitely suspended Micah Horton for violating the series’ member conduct policy. Joe Gibbs Racing confirms Horton no longer is employed by the team. He had been listed as a mechanic for the No. 18 Xfinity Series team.

