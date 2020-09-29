NASCAR fines seven national series teams for lug-nut violations at Las Vegas

NASCAR fined three crew chiefs in the Cup Series and four crew chiefs in the Xfinity Series for safety violations in last weekend’s playoff races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Each team had one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection, a violation of Sections 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result, the crew chiefs for the No. 1 of Kurt Busch (Matt McCall), No. 21 of Matt DiBenedetto (Greg Erwin) and No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek (Seth Barbour) in the Cup Series owe $10,000 each. Meanwhile, the crew chiefs for the No. 10 of Ross Chastain (Bruce Schlicker), No. 18 of Riley Herbst (Dave Rogers), No. 20 of Harrison Burton (Ben Beshore) and No. 22 of Austin Cindric (Brian Wilson) in the Xfinity Series each owe $5,000.

Busch won the South Point 400 in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to advance to the Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs.