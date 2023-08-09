NASCAR fines, penalizes Stewart-Haas Racing's No. 00 team after Michigan

NASCAR has issued an L1-level penalty to the No. 00 team at Stewart-Haas Racing for a rules infraction at Michigan International Speedway.

NASCAR's weekly penalty report said on Wednesday that the team violated the section of the Rule Book focusing on the splitter (14.4.3 C & H).

NASCAR officials confiscated the splitter from Cole Custer's No. 00 Ford Mustang during opening-day inspection at Michigan and took it back to the R&D Center for further inspection.

Crew chief Jonathan Toney received a $25,000 fine. The team and Custer were penalized 20 points and five playoff points. Custer remains fourth in the Xfinity Series standings, but he is now 25 points ahead of Josh Berry.

"Except as specified, splitters must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer," NASCAR said in the penalty report.

Custer finished 16th at Michigan after scoring 13 points in the first two stages. He remains in the playoff picture by virtue of wins at Portland and Chicago.

