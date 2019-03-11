NASCAR fines No. 18 in Cup, two Xfinity teams for lug-nut violations NASCAR fined the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and two Xfinity Series teams on Monday for lug nuts not properly installed following the races this weekend at ISM Raceway in Phoenix. Each team had one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection. RELATED: Full race […]

NASCAR fined the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and two Xfinity Series teams on Monday for lug nuts not properly installed following the races this weekend at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.

Each team had one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection.

NASCAR fined crew chief Adam Stevens $10,000 after Kyle Busch’s win in the TicketGuardian 500, the 52nd Cup victory of Busch’s career.

Also fined $5,000 apiece in the Xfinity Series were crew chief Taylor Moyer for the No. 8 JR Motorsports team and crew chief Timothy Goulet for the No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing team. Ryan Truex drove the No. 8 to a second-place finish and Harmon finished 25th in Saturday’s iK9 Service Dog 200.