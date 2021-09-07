NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50K for driving over cones entering garage after Darlington wreck

Kyle Busch has been fined $50,000 by NASCAR for taking his frustration out on some cones following a crash at Darlington on Sunday night.

Busch crashed out of the race on lap 125 after he clipped Austin Dillon's car and hit the wall. Busch drove straight to the garage after the wreck and ran over some cones near pedestrians and others working in the garage on the way to his team's garage stall.

Should Kyle Busch be called to the NASCAR hauler for this? pic.twitter.com/uONT02RugP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 5, 2021

NASCAR said the $50,000 fine was for "a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating the NASCAR member conduct guidelines."

Busch said in his post-crash interview that his car was "running like s***" and didn't blame Dillon for the wreck.

“The M&Ms Camry was not very good and we were running terrible and we got wrecked," Busch said.

The race was won by Busch's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin. Busch finished the race in 35th and scored two points.

Busch entered the playoffs with 2,022 points and now has 2,024 and is currently 14th in the standings. Twelve of the 16 playoff drivers advance to the second round and Busch is currently just two points outside the top 12. The wreck could have debilitated Busch’s title chances much more than it did, but myriad other playoff drivers had trouble at Darlington too.

The final two races of the first round are at Richmond and Bristol and those are two of Busch’s best tracks. Busch has six wins at Richmond and eight wins at Bristol. No active driver in the Cup Series has more victories at either track. We're pretty confident Busch will be one of the dozen drivers advancing to the second round.