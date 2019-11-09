NASCAR fines Bubba Wallace $50,000 for intentionally spinning at Texas

AVONDALE, Ariz. – NASCAR fined Bubba Wallace $50,000 and docked him 50 points Saturday, a day after he told NBC Sports of his intentional spin last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway: “I’m not the only one to do it.”

NASCAR cited Wallace for violating Section 12.1.a General Procedures, Section 12.8 NASCAR Member Conduct, Section 12.8.1 Member Conduct Guidelines and Section 10.8 In-Race Violations.

MORE: NASCAR penalized Bubba Wallace for admission of spin

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: NBC analyst Dale Jarrett says drivers should not admit to spinning on purpose

The NASCAR Rule Book states in Section 10.8 that officials can impose a penalty for “intentionally causing or attempt to cause a caution period.”

Section 12.1.a of the Rule Book states: “NASCAR membership is a privilege. With that privilege comes certain benefits, responsibilities and obligations. Correct and proper conduct, both on and off the race track, is part of a Member’s responsibilities. A Member’s actions can reflect upon the sport as a whole and on other NASCAR Members. Ideally, NASCAR Members are role models for the many fans who follow this sport, regardless of the type of license a Member may hold, or the specific Series in which a Member may participate. Therefore, NASCAR views a Member’s conduct, both on and off the race track, which might constitute a behavioral Rules violation under this Rule Book with great importance.”

Richard Petty Motorsports issued a statement Saturday morning.

Story continues

“Our team met with NASCAR officials this morning to discuss Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s post-practice comments on Friday, November 8, concerning an on-track incident which occurred at the Texas Motor Speedway,” Philippe Lopez, Richard Petty Motorsports director of competition, said. “We fully understand NASCAR’s position and expectations of its competitors. NASCAR has a difficult job officiating race events and we do not need to make the task more challenging. Wallace will not appeal the penalty, and will direct his immediate focus to this weekend’s event at the ISM Raceway.”

Kyle Larson was upset after the Texas race because Wallace’s spin came in the middle of green-flag pit stops and put Larson, who had already pitted, down a lap. Larson had been running in the top five before and finished 12th.

Larson said Friday at ISM Raceway that data available to all teams showed Wallace intentionally spun after having a flat tire.

Informed of Larson’s comments, Wallace told NBC Sports:

“I learned from Brad (Keselowski) and Joey (Logano).”

Asked if he was worried about any repercussions, Wallace told NBC Sports: “Until they do anything, no. I’m not the only one to do it. I’m racing for myself. Not for Larson. Not for Chevrolet at that moment. For myself and going multiple laps down.”

NASCAR’s Scott Miller is scheduled to meet with the media later today to discuss the penalty.



