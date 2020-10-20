NASCAR fines 3 Cup crew chiefs for lug nut violations

Dustin Long

NASCAR has issued $10,000 fines each to three Cup crew chiefs for lug nut violations after last weekend’s Kansas race.

Fined for not having all lug nuts safe and secure are Rodney Childers (Kevin Harvick), Adam Stevens (Kyle Busch) and James Smalls (Martin Truex Jr.).

In the Truck Series, crew chief Drew Blickensderfer (Hailie Deegan) was fined $2,500 for not having all the lug nuts safe and secure after the Kansas race.

