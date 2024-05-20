NASCAR fight today: Watch as Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch scrap; Who's at fault? Vote!

The NASCAR All-Star Race turned into NASCAR Fight Night on Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The drama started almost immediately as Kyle Busch dumped 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the wall on Lap 2 after Stenhouse used a three-wide move to get past.

Stenhouse waited until the after the race, confronted Busch, and started throwing punches, setting off a scuffle between the crews of both drivers.

Busch clearly felt that Stenhouse's move was foul, though Fox announcers Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer seemed to agree that it was clean.

"Definitely built up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself," Stenhouse said in a postrace interview, referencing comments made by Busch in the media in recent years. "I know he's frustrated because he doesn't run near as good as he used to."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. limps to pit road in the No. 47 Chevrolet after being crashed by Kyle Busch on Sunday at the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Kyle Busch declined comment after the race.

