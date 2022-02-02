NASCAR, FaZe Clan partner for limited-edition merchandise collaboration

NASCAR and renowned lifestyle and gaming organization FaZe Clan have partnered for a limited-edition merchandise collaboration beginning this weekend in Los Angeles.

The two organizations are teaming up to provide a uniquely branded clothing and headwear collection for fans during Sunday’s season-opening Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (6 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), with first access to the items beginning for those attending in person on Saturday.

“This collaboration is special in that it captures the evolution of the NASCAR brand,” said Tim Clark, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. “In recent years, we‘ve really been inspired by gaming culture, and FaZe Clan specifically, to connect our brand more authentically with the next generation of fans. Gaming is in our DNA and FaZe Clan was an ideal partner for this collaboration which showcases the traditional NASCAR and racing iconography, but with a modern gaming twist.”

Exclusive items, including a hat, T-shirt and hoodie, were designed by FaZe Blazzy, who took inspiration from vintage looks scattered throughout NASCAR’s storied history.

The new partnership coincides with the arrival of a new era of NASCAR, featuring the Next Gen car’s competitive Cup Series debut on the quarter-mile asphalt circuit inside the historic LA venue.

Beginning Sunday, the collection will be available for all fans to purchase online by visiting www.fazeclan.com.