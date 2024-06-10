NASCAR fans come to NH Motor Speedway for the race, stay for camping community

LOUDON — The first race of a NASCAR Cup Series weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway happens when a rush of campers descends on the track throughout the week leading up to race day. This year’s USA Today 301 weekend will be no exception.

The property around the track becomes its own neighborhood throughout race weekend, drawing campers from across the country to gather around a shared passion, for a weekend of fun that has a little something for everyone.

“It’s like going to a themed campground,” said Andy Carpenter, of Keene, who has attended the majority of NASCAR race weekends at the track since the mid-1990s and has camped there with his wife Jessica for the past seven years. “You are surrounded by people who share a common interest, and it is an instant connection.”

USA TODAY will serve as the title sponsor of the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 23.

Camping opens a week prior to NASCAR Cup Series race day, which falls on June 23 this year, and campers can stay on site until noon of the day after the race.

Charlie Sanborn, one third of the Windham, Maine-based "Black Flagged Podcast," is a die-hard race fan. He said no other sporting event has an experience that rivals a weekend camping at a NASCAR race.

“’Come for the race cars, stay for the people,’ is kind of a motto for our podcast,” Sanborn said. “And camping at Loudon is the epitome of that phrase. There are people who don’t even go into the race track, but they just go up there, and hang out with their friends, and maybe watch the race on television by the camper.”

Camping at New Hampshire Motor Speedway fosters community

According to the Carpenters, the campgrounds at New Hampshire Motor Speedway are a true melting pot, where everyone — regardless of whether they are in a small pop-up camper, or a grandiose RV — comes together around a common interest, building a community unlike any other.

Jessica Carpenter said she enjoys camping for the weekend as much — and maybe even more — than the race itself. Jessica Cotter said there is a sense of community that makes it one of her favorite weekends every year. And that community feel makes it a fun, safe space for those who attend.

“I can take a walk by myself at 11 o’clock at night, and I feel safe,” she said. “There aren’t many places where that is the case, but I don’t think twice about it when I’m there.”

She added people’s children flit from one camp site to another, playing and making friends that, in many cases, last a lifetime.

“People look out for each other,” Jessica Carpenter said. “You walk around and stop and talk to people and get to know them. And most of the time people go back to the same camping sites, so they really become your friend over the years. You see most of the same people every year.”

Brad Saucier, another of the trio of personalities on the "Black Flagged Podcast," along with Sanborn and Bobby Timmons III, echoed the idea of community. And he said it goes beyond just the fans at the track, and on to the competitors, who often venture out of their own RV’s which are parked in the infield at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and into the parking lots to socialize with their fans.

NASCAR Cup Series star Brad Keselowski stops to greet fans in the campground during a race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“Last year we had an absolute monsoon, and I get a text from (NASCAR Cup Series spotter) Freddie Kraft that he and (NASCAR driver) Tyler Reddick are coming up to the campground,” Saucier said. “That’s one of the things that really makes NASCAR stand out. If you go a (Pittsburgh) Penguins’ hockey game, you don’t get to hang out with Sydney Crosby.”

Night life at New Hampshire Motor Speedway draws new fans

While the majority of the camping lots at New Hampshire Motor Speedway are geared towards families, with quiet hours from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., Lot N1 — often referred to by fans as “X lot” — serves as a gathering place for those who like a bit more of a party atmosphere. Although the N1 lot has quiet hours of midnight to 7 a.m., the party goers make the most of the extra hour, as well as the rest of the day.

This is where Saucier, Sanborn, and the group of friends they affectionately refer to as “the gaggle” come together on race weekends.

“It’s hard to describe it to people who have never been there,” Saucier said. “I’ve had friends come up to camp with me who weren’t even really race fans, but they come up for the weekend, and by the time they leave, they’re saying, ‘I wish I knew about this sooner.’”

Sanborn pointed out that at most sporting events, fans tend to be tribal, and at odds with one another as they cheer on their team of preference, whereas with NASCAR there are fans of 40 different teams who gather together around a common love of racing.

“The amount of people who go to a race track and don’t even have tickets to the race, they just watch on TV in the parking lot, tells you all you need to know,” Sanborn said.

In order to actually get a camping spot, you need to have purchased tickets to the race, and most people do make their way into the track to watch the racing, but some ticket holders choose to stay with their friends at the campers to watch events on television.

The fun doesn’t stop when the engines do, and Saucier pointed out that there are plenty of activities near the track to keep fans busy during non-racing hours, and there are also always things happening at the track that fans can participate in.

“It’s a festival environment,” Saucier said. “It draws people in, even if they aren’t race fans. They may not be interested in racing, but they see all the fun we have on our social media and they want to be a part of it. It really helps convert a lot of people into fans.”

Logistics of camping at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Fans gather to celebrate during race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

While most of the camping spots are already sold out for this year’s NASCAR visit, information on remaining camper availability, along with the at-track event calendar can be found on the track’s web site, along with a schedule of the weekend’s events.

In a letter to campers in the New Hampshire Motor Speedway Camping guide, Kristyn Galante, consumer sales director for the speedway, stated to fans, “Our goal is to give every guest the best experience possible during their time at NHMS.”

That letter to fans also lists available entertainment at the track, including “concerts, fireworks, live performances, driver appearances, charity events and the Fan Zone where you can find The Groove fan hangout, kids’ activities and more starting Wednesday.”

