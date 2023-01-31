NASCAR Fan Rewards launches as part of 75th Anniversary Season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR is home to the most loyal and passionate fans in all of sports, and now fans are being rewarded for that loyalty. As part of its 75th Diamond Anniversary season, NASCAR has launched NASCAR Fan Rewards, a free program that rewards fans for simply engaging with the sport they love.

“Our fans are the reason we race week in and week out, so we wanted to show our appreciation by creating this free program that rewards them for doing what they‘re already doing — connecting with the sport they love,” said Pete Jung, NASCAR senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “The best part is, the more fans engage, the more rewards they will earn towards things such as merchandise, gift cards and even race tickets.”

There is no cost to join the rewards program. Fans can visit nascar.com/fanrewards, create an account and start earning points toward rewards immediately. For those fans who already have a NASCAR.com account, they can simply opt-in to NASCAR Fan Rewards via their profile page. Once points are earned, fans can redeem them for items such as race tickets, VIP experiences, autographed merchandise and gift cards, or even donate to the NASCAR Foundation.

Some ways to earn points towards rewards include:

Watching Races from Home: Fans can check in on the NASCAR.com (desktop, mobile app or mobile web) leaderboard during any CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Xfinity Series or Cup Series race

Attending NASCAR Races: Fans can check in from the NASCAR Track app

Playing NASCAR Fantasy Live

Participating in Weekly Trivia: Available via the NASCAR Fan Rewards dashboard each week

Purchasing Race Tickets and Camping: Points are earned automatically when fans purchase tickets or camping at any NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Xfinity Series or Cup Series race

Visiting the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Purchasing Merchandise from the NASCAR.com Shop

To help launch the program and generate awareness among fans, NASCAR and Spire Motorsports will collaborate to showcase a special NASCAR Fan Rewards paint scheme on the No. 77 Chevrolet driven by Ty Dillon during the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5.

For further information on the NASCAR Fan Rewards program and a full list of ways to earn points and rewards, visit nascar.com/fanrewards.

The NASCAR Cup Series hits the track for the first time in 2023 at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum this Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tickets begin at $65, and kids 12 and under are $10. Fans can get tickets now by visiting www.nascarclash.com. Then, the regular season gets underway with the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500®, the Great American Race, on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. UNOH Fanzone passes are still available at www.daytona500.com or by calling 1-800-PIT-SHOP.