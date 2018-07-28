NASCAR fails top two qualifiers Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch in inspection

About 45 minutes after Kevin Harvick won the pole position at Pocono Raceway, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s time was disqualified.

Daniel Suarez was awarded the pole position for Sunday’s race by NASCAR after Harvick and Kyle Busch failed prerace inspection Saturday.

Suarez had qualified third behind Harvick and Busch, whose qualifying laps were wiped out by postqualifying/prerace inspection. According to NASCAR, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford didn’t pass a body scan while Busch’s No. 18 Toyota missed on chassis inspection.

Harvick and Busch both will start from the rear Sunday.

NEWS: The 4 and 18 have failed post-qualifying inspection & have had their times disallowed.








