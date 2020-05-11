NASCAR expands Xfinity, Truck fields for races without qualifying

Ahead of NASCAR’s return this weekend, NASCAR announced it will expand the fields for the Xfinity and Truck Series races scheduled to be held without qualifying as part of one-day events.

Each series will have a maximum field of 40 entries.

NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

The Xfinity Series’ first two races back are scheduled for May 19 at Darlington and May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Truck Series’ next race is May 26 Charlotte.

For the first races back, it is expected that NASCAR will set the fields by owner points.

“This move is critical for the long-term health of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series,” Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said in a statement. “There are many new full-time and part-time team owners who have made significant commitments to our sport and secured sponsorship to participate this season. NASCAR wants to enable these teams to fulfill their commitments and grow their businesses without being affected by circumstances out of their control.”

