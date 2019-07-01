NASCAR executive: ‘Can’t judge intent’ on uncontrolled tire penalties

An uncontrolled tire penalty against Denny Hamlin Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway has opened a debate between Hamlin and a NASCAR executive over whether intent should be taken into consideration on pit road penalties.

Hamlin received his uncontrolled tire penalty early in Stage 2 on Lap 105. The penalty resulted in Hamlin having to start at the rear of the field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver called the penalty a “nickel and dime judgement call” and that “this intent is not why the rules was put in place.” Hamlin added that he wanted to see the sport “go back to using common sense.”

Ruined our day. And for what? A nickel and dime judgment call? This intent is not why this rule was put into place. Let’s go back to using common sense. https://t.co/KdlBT234bp — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) July 1, 2019





Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, responded to Hamlin’s comments Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“Well, you can’t judge intent,” O’Donnell said. “If a part breaks or anything in the car, if we had to judge intent really on almost any penalty we’d be in trouble. That’s why we have a rule book and it’s black and white and we’ve been through those things. It’s in place for safety reasons. We’ve been consistent on those calls all year. I think we’re looking at some things around the new car that we can do down the road. We certainly don’t want to be in the rules business or too many rules. But on that case it’s one where we’ve got to make that call.”

Hamlin responded on Twitter.

Story continues

That’s true. However a tire sitting in place right next to a changer is not uncontrolled. If it’s a real safety issue then let’s get back the 40 guys we laid off who used to carry these tires in a “controlled” manner https://t.co/iBVt1yeg3W — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) July 1, 2019





While Hamlin said the uncontrolled tire penalty “ruined” his day, it was the first of two penalties the No. 11 team received Sunday. It was followed on Lap 163 with a too many crew members over the wall penalty.

After winning Stage 1 of the race, Hamlin went on end the night in 15th.