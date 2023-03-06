NASCAR Exclusive: Wallace recounts ‘scrapping’ for top five at Vegas
In this NASCAR Exclusive interview, Bubba Wallace discusses redeeming himself at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and fighting for a top-five position through NASCAR Overtime.
In this NASCAR Exclusive interview, Bubba Wallace discusses redeeming himself at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and fighting for a top-five position through NASCAR Overtime.
Josh Berry made his first Cup start since 2021 on Sunday.
Days after breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado, Chase Elliott took to social media to offer appreciation to those who reached out during his recovery phase. During Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, FOX Sports reported Elliott had successful surgery and flew home to watch the race with team members. Filling in for […]
In his first season leading the Blue Devils following Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement, 35-year-old Jon Scheyer has already put his stamp on Duke basketball. Next up: March tournaments.
Following back-to-back upset victories, the upstart Wildcats are eliminated from the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Here's a look at the equipment Kurt Kitayama used to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill for his first career PGA Tour title.
Creed Humphrey returned to Shawnee and proclaimed his devotion to the city that helped him become a Super Bowl champion.
Jerry Jones believes changes on offensive with Mike McCarthy calling plays will be Cowboys biggest offseason impact
Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers) with a last basket of the period vs the Chicago Bulls, 03/05/2023
LAS VEGAS — Kevin Harvick had a short answer and long answer when asked if he was surprised that Kyle Busch’s victory last weekend came so soon, in just his second NASCAR Cup Series start with Richard Childress Racing. “No,” the short answer went. “Not at all.” Harvick’s longer-form response — also delivered during a […]
Byron was the first driver out of the pits ahead of the final restart.
Austin Hill has won two of the season's first three races in the Xfinity Series. He won Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, taking the lead with one lap to go.
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
"Next time, don't wait until there's 3 seconds left to talk."
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
Heres a tracker of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine, plus a look at previous records from the drill.
Jack Harvey was taken to a hospital and Helio Castroneves needed an ice pack and X-rays. A pair of cars went airborne, the leaders crashed each other and the entire Andretti Autosport fleet was eliminated. Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, meanwhile, won the IndyCar season-opening race.
A late-race charge earned Austin Hill his second Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Anthony Davis has 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting to help the Lakers end Golden State's five-game winning streak in Stephen Curry's return to play.
Toto Wolff finally admitted Mercedes got their car concept wrong last year and that they will now need a complete “change of direction” if they want to get back to winning world titles.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]