NASCAR Exclusive: Truex details drought-breaking win at the LA Clash
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver goes 1-on-1 with Martin Truex Jr. after his win in the Busch Light Clash after going winless in 2022.
In a race slowed by 16 caution flags, Martin Truex Jr. roared into first place late and won Sunday's Clash at the Coliseum.
Martin Truex Jr. won in NASCAR's exhibition return to the Coliseum — a caution-filled spectacle that featured a Wiz Khalifa halftime show.
Relive the beating and banging and hurt feelings coming out of the Busch Light Clash in LA in this week's Race Rewind.
Two-mile speedway at Fontana soon to be reconfigured, facility upgraded.
NASCAR makes its triumphant return to North Wilkesboro and hits the Chicago streets as part of the 2023 schedule.
The 150-lap race was stopped 15 times for crashes or spins.
Martin Truex Jr., Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch were the top three finishers in Sunday's Clash at the Coliseum, NASCAR's first race of the season.
Results from the second Clash at the Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. won the season-opening exhibition for the first time by leading the last 25 laps.
Who's ready for a Monday finish?
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App […]
