NASCAR Exclusive: Logano returns to Victory Lane
After capturing the win in the first Duel, defending champ Joey Logano finds himself back in Victory Lane to catch up with Alex Weaver.
Jimmie Johnson is competing in the Daytona 500 as both a driver and owner after a two-year absence from NASCAR. Here's why he decided to come back.
After a chaotic Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway, Aric Almirola methodically worked his way to the front of the field to take home the checkered flag, finalizing the lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Almirola’s win completes a Ford sweep in Victory Lane after Joey Logano dominated Duel 1. Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott […]
Here’s what went down during Thursday night’s Duels at Daytona.
Joey Logano isn't about to rest on his laurels just yet, plus, he explains why Dale Earnhardt Jr. is right, kind of, when it comes to NASCAR rivalries.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ross Chastain has spent his career scratching and clawing for long-term stability at the highest level of NASCAR racing. He found exactly that. Trackhouse Racing announced a multiyear extension for Chastain in the Daytona International Speedway media center on Thursday, ensuring he will pilot the No. 1 Chevrolet for many seasons […]
Joey Logano, last year's Cup Series champion, outran Christopher Bell to win Thursday night's first Daytona 500 qualifying race.
NASCAR is set to begin its 75th season this weekend with the 65th edition of its richest and most prestigious race, the Daytona 500.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch was the primary victim of a multi-car crash in Thursday night’s second Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying race, losing control after a late-race push from Daniel Suárez. Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet veered into the outside retaining wall while leading on the Daytona International Speedway backstretch, ending his […]
Some of the best champions in NASCAR history never rose the prestigious Daytona 500 trophy. Who's going to rise to the occasion at the greatest spectacle in racing this year?
