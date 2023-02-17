NASCAR Exclusive: ‘It’s gonna be interesting’: Bowman speaks before Daytona Duels
Alex Weaver interviews Sunday's pole sitter, Alex Bowman: A pole sitter has not won the Daytona 500 since 2000, so can Bowman break the streak?
Each year, the NASCAR Cup Series kicks off the season with its pinnacle event — the Daytona 500. The 65th annual running is set for Sunday, Feb. 19 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Daytona International Speedway. And, like any big event, some unique quirks are part of the build-up. The “Great […]
Thursday's schedule includes the Cup qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway.
Zane Smith and Conor Daly got the last two starting spots for Sunday's Daytona 500.
Joey Logano, last year's Cup Series champion, outran Christopher Bell to win Thursday night's first Daytona 500 qualifying race.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch was the primary victim of a multi-car crash in Thursday night’s second Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying race, losing control after a late-race push from Daniel Suárez. Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet veered into the outside retaining wall while leading on the Daytona International Speedway backstretch, ending his […]
Some of the best champions in NASCAR history never rose the prestigious Daytona 500 trophy. Who's going to rise to the occasion at the greatest spectacle in racing this year?
