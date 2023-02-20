NASCAR Exclusive: Crew chief Mike Kelley: ‘I know I believe in my driver’
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver catches up with Stenhouse Jr.'s crew chief Mike Kelley, who shares his faith in his team and his driver to win.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor is only 39 years old and has already coached the Bengals for four seasons, taking them to the AFC Championship Game twice and the Super Bowl once. And he thinks he’s a very long way from being finished. Taylor, a former Nebraska quarterback, told HuskerOnline that he doesn’t ever see himself [more]
New Colts head coach Shane Steichen has an offensive background and plans to call plays this season, which usually means that the team will be learning a whole new scheme over the course of the offseason. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. isn’t expecting much difficulty on that front. Steichen coached under former Colts head coach [more]
Former NHL referee Tim Peel finds himself in hot water after confronting young officials following a minor hockey game in St. Louis.
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis will become new defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, and Drew Petzing from the Cleveland Browns will be offensive co…
Results and points standings after the 65th Daytona 500, which Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
Ricky Stenhouse inched back in front Joey Logano in the nick of time, pushing ahead as a caution flew on the final lap to win the 2023 Daytona 500.
What NASCAR drivers said about the 65th Daytona 500, which Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won in a last-lap battle over Joey Logano at Daytona International Speedway.
Stenhouse was ahead of Joey Logano when the caution came out on the final lap.
Jon Rahm earned his third PGA Tour victory of the year at the Genesis, pushing his 2023 earnings to an amazing amount.
Accidents late in the race often determine which drivers have the best shot at winning the Daytona 500.
Some of the best champions in NASCAR history never rose the prestigious Daytona 500 trophy. Who's going to rise to the occasion at the greatest spectacle in racing this year?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday in the longest running of "The Great American Race."
The XFL employs a more exciting alternative to the onside kick, and it contributed to a thrilling finish in today’s XFL game. The San Antonio Brahmas led the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-3 with just 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, but St. Louis scored a touchdown and a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line to [more]
Dutch runner Femke Bol set a new world record in the women's indoor 400m on Sunday with a time of 49.26sec which broke the old mark set 41 years ago.Bol had dipped under 50 seconds for the first time indoors with 49.96 in Metz last weekend but on Sunday she took 0.7sec off that mark.
Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo switched off building their teams minutes before tip off of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic made sure he wouldn't be the last pick in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft.
Max Homa couldn't hide his emotions following his runner-up finish to Jon Rahm on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational.
The ex-NFL pass rusher got knocked flat by a massive underdog.
Steph Curry and NBA Twitter had a field day after Mac McClung's showing at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest.
The NFL is now giving "random" drug tests to players who dare to be good at a different sport.