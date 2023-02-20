NASCAR exclusive: Bell talks ‘great start to the season’ after Daytona 500

Tide Illustrated

After falling to Tennessee just three nights prior, Alabama lived up to its No. 1 ranking by dismantling Georgia 108-59. The win is the team's 11th SEC game where Alabama has won by double digits, tying the program record set by the 1955-56 team. It's also the Crimson Tide's second-largest win in the Nate Oats era when it downed Georgia 115-82 on Feb. 13, 2021.