NASCAR Exclusive: Almirola punches his Row 2 ticket for Sunday’s Daytona 500
Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 winner Aric Almirola speaks with NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver in Victory Lane to talk about his big win.
Aric Almirola raced through a tight last lap and held on to win Thursday night's second Daytona 500 qualifying race.
Thursday's schedule includes the Cup qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway.
After a chaotic Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway, Aric Almirola methodically worked his way to the front of the field to take home the checkered flag, finalizing the lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Almirola’s win completes a Ford sweep in Victory Lane after Joey Logano dominated Duel 1. Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott […]
Zane Smith and Conor Daly got the last two starting spots for Sunday's Daytona 500.
Joey Logano, last year's Cup Series champion, outran Christopher Bell to win Thursday night's first Daytona 500 qualifying race.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch was the primary victim of a multi-car crash in Thursday night’s second Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying race, losing control after a late-race push from Daniel Suárez. Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet veered into the outside retaining wall while leading on the Daytona International Speedway backstretch, ending his […]
CONCORD, N.C. — The Coca-Cola Company has joined 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports as the Official Beverage Partner of driver Chase Elliott and his No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team. Throughout the 2023 season, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will appear as an associate sponsor of Elliott‘s race cars beginning with Sunday‘s 65th running of the […]
