After the Cup Series holds its night race at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET Wednesday on FS1), NASCAR will holds four races this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Those will include a Cup Series race, two Xfinity Series races and a Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for the races.

Cup – Dixie Vodka 400 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Forty cars are entered.

Reed Sorenson is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

JJ Yeley is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

No driver is listed for Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list

Xfinity Race No. 1 – Hooters 250 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is entered in his only start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

JJ Yeley is entered in SS Green Light Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet.

Anthony Alfredo is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity Race No. 2 – (Noon ET Sunday on FS1)

Thirty-eight car are entered.

Daniel Hemric is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Carson Ware is entered in SS Green Light Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet.

Atlanta winner AJ Allmendinger is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet since he is eligible for the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus.

Anthony Alfredo is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list.

Truck Series – Baptist Health 200 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Forty trucks are entered for the third straight race.

Chase Elliott is entered in GMS Racing’s No. 24 Chevrolet for the third straight race.

Kyle Busch is entered in the No. 51 Toyota for the third straight race.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR entry lists for Miami originally appeared on NBCSports.com