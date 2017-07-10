NASCAR entry lists for New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to New England this weekend as Cup and Xfinity teams prepare to race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

It’s the first of two visits this year for the Cup Series to the “Magic Mile.” This will be the last year Cup teams will have two race weekends in New Hampshire. The track’s second date will belong to Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting next season.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Overton’s 301

There are 39 cars entered into the race. Drivers have not been announced for the No. 43 Ford for Richard Petty Motorsports and the No. 51 Chevrolet owned by Rick Ware Racing.

Matt Kenseth won this race last year after leading 38 laps, including the final 31. In the September playoff race, Kenseth led 105 laps but was passed by Kevin Harvick on a restart with five laps to go as Harvick went on to win.

Click here for the full entry list.

Xfinity – Overton’s 200

There are 39 cars entered into the race. Four Cup regulars are entered – Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon.

Last year Busch led 190 of 200 laps from the pole on the way to a win. It was the second of three Xfinity wins in a row for Busch.

Click here for the entry list.

