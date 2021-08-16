NASCAR entry lists: Cup, Xfinity at Michigan; Trucks at WWT Raceway

Preliminary entry lists have been released for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Michigan International Speedway, as well as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ playoff opener at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Truck race will run Friday night, followed by Xfinity on Saturday afternoon and Cup on Sunday afternoon.

No practice or qualifying sessions will be held prior to all three events.

Cup: Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Michigan Cup entry list

Xfinity: New Holland 250 at Michigan (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered.

Cup regular Tyler Reddick is entered in the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet.

Ty Gibbs is entered in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Cup regular Bubba Wallace is entered in the No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota. He is driving in place of Austin Hill, who is competing in Friday’s Truck race.

Michigan Xfinity entry list

Truck: Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (9 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

Forty trucks are entered.

Two entries for drivers Chris Hacker (On Point Motorsports) and Clay Greenfield (Clay Greenfield Motorsports) were excluded on points. Hacker will instead compete in a Reaume Brothers Racing entry.

Truck WWT Raceway entry list

