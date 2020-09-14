NASCAR entry lists for Bristol weekend

NASCAR teams head to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. The Truck, Xfinity and Cup series each race at night, beginning with Thursday’s event for the Truck Series. The Xfinity Series races Friday night. The Cup Series races Saturday night.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for Bristol:

Cup – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered for the cutoff race in the opening round of the Cup playoffs. Clint Bowyer holds the final transfer spot by three points on William Byron. Brad Keselowski won at Bristol earlier this year.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – Food City 300 (7 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)

Thirty-six cars are entered for the regular-season finale. Eleven of the 12 playoff spots have been clinched. Brandon Brown holds the final playoff spot. He has a 49-point advantage on Jeremy Clements. Noah Gragson won at Bristol earlier this season.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

Trucks – UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1)

Thirty-eight trucks are entered for the opening playoff race for the series. Austin Hill won the regular season championship.

Click here for Truck entry list

