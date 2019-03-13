NASCAR to enforce pit road speeds during qualifying

NASCAR will begin enforcing pit road speeds during qualifying starting this weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

NASCAR announced the change today in a memo it sent out to teams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The memo, sent by Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller, dictates how teams will be penalized if drivers exceed the speed limit.

• If a competitor exceeds pit road speed exiting onto the track, the vehicle must return to pit road before being eligible to post a qualifying time.

• If a competitor exceeds pit road speed returning to pit road the time/or times posted on that run will be disallowed.

The move by NASCAR comes amid an increase in frenzied activity on pit road near the end of qualifying rounds

In the below video from Las Vegas, you can see multiple cars creep toward the end of pit road before launching simultaneously once the clock reaches 1:20 left. Clint Bowyer narrowly avoids running into the back of Ty Dillon.