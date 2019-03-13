NASCAR to enforce pit-road speeding during Monster Energy Series qualifying NASCAR officials will begin enforcing the speed limit on pit road during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying starting this weekend at Auto Club Speedway. The same pit-road speed used for the race -- which varies from track to track -- will be used in qualifying. A driver exceeding the pit-road speed exiting onto the […]

NASCAR officials will begin enforcing the speed limit on pit road during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying starting this weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

The same pit-road speed used for the race — which varies from track to track — will be used in qualifying.

A driver exceeding the pit-road speed exiting onto the track will be called back down pit road before becoming eligible to post a qualifying time.

A driver exceeding the pit-road speed returning to pit road will have his/her time posted on the previous set of qualifying laps disallowed.