NASCAR has eliminated the Cup practice session scheduled next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

The practice was scheduled for June 20, a day before the Cup race there.

NASCAR stated that the decision was made after further conversation with teams. Drivers will have no practice before the green flag for that race, just as has been the case for every race since the season resumed in May. The change also means Cup teams will be at Talladega one day.

Here is the updated Talladega schedule:

Saturday, June 20

11-11:30 a.m. — ARCA practice

2 p.m. — ARCA race

5:30 p.m. — Xfinity race

Sunday, June 21

3 p.m. — Cup race

NASCAR eliminates Cup practice at Talladega originally appeared on NBCSports.com