NASCAR, Elgin Sweeper renew NASCAR Green partnership

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 27, 2020) — NASCAR and Elgin Sweeper announced today a multi-year partnership renewal, continuing the designation of the leading manufacturer of street sweepers, special industrial, and airport applications as the “Official Sweeper of NASCAR Green®.”

“Considering our dealers’ dedication to — and passion for — NASCAR Green’s goal of protecting the environment through sustainable practices, and our own involvement in the NASCAR culture for more than a decade, it was a logical progression to renew our partnership,” said Mike Higgins, vice president and general manager, Elgin Sweeper. “We are immensely proud of the fact that NASCAR continues to rely on Elgin Sweeper to be present at the tracks every race season to shorten rain delays and cautionary events.”

As the “Official Sweeper of NASCAR Green,” Elgin Sweeper administers a team of 17 trained, NASCAR-certified driver operators throughout the 36-week race season to help support the NASCAR Toyota Tundra Track Drying Team in drying rain-soaked tracks while saving jet fuel and reducing the sport‘s overall carbon footprint.

In addition to its drying efforts, the revolutionary Crosswind Specialty Track Sweeper assists in maintaining safe racing surfaces for competitors. Designed by Elgin Sweeper exclusively for steep-banked racetracks in need of routine maintenance, race event sweeping and emergency response cleaning, the Crosswind Specialty Track Sweeper has passed the most rigorous tilt tests required. Used for high-speed sweeping during NASCAR races across the country, the machine effectively removes track debris and oil absorbent material and assists in drying wet track areas.

“Throughout our partnership, Elgin Sweeper has consistently proven to be reliable, dependable, and uniquely capable of maintaining green flag racing conditions,” said Scott Miller, senior vice president, competition, NASCAR. “Elgin Sweeper has assisted our sport in putting on numerous events after unfavorable odds and we‘re happy to have them remain a part of our weekend stable.”

Elgin Sweeper’s exclusively designed Shared Power technology, the EcoInfused platform, diverts the formerly wasted energy from the sweeper’s chassis engine back to the power of the sweeper itself, which helps reduce the carbon footprint during NASCAR Cup Series™ race weekends.

The Elgin Sweeper made its NASCAR debut in 2001 at Kansas Speedway. The sweeper picks up 50 gallons of water per minute while saving roughly one gallon of diesel fuel per hour. The sweeper’s 10-foot sweep path covers the width of 1.5 race cars, helping officials get cars back on the track in record time.

For more information on the Elgin Crosswind Specialty Track Sweeper, or on Elgin Sweeper‘s entire line of street sweepers, please visit www.elginsweeper.com. NASCAR fans can follow along with the Track Sweeper throughout the 2020 NASCAR season by visiting Elgin Sweeper‘s Facebook page.

Fans can catch the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 from Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM.