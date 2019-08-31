NASCAR ejects crew member of No. 95 team at Darlington

The No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota of Matt DiBenedetto failed pre-qualifying inspection twice on Saturday at Darlington Raceway. As a result, NASCAR ejected a crew member (car chief Greg J. Emmer) for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 and will dock the team 15 minutes of practice time at the next event.

The team will not need to move to the back of the field for the 500-mile Throwback Weekend race, which gets underway at 6 p.m. ET with coverage on NBCSN. For more on the at-track penalty protocol, click here.