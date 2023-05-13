NASCAR ejected Billy Scott, crew chief for 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick after Reddick’s car failed inspection twice Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Reddick’s team also was penalized the loss of pit selection for Sunday’s race. Former crew chief Dave Rogers, the performance director at 23XI Racing, will serve as Reddick’s crew chief for the rest of the weekend.

NASCAR also ejected the car chief for the Joe Gibbs Racing team of Ty Gibbs. That team also lost pit selection for Sunday’s race.

Both cars failed inspection twice on Friday.

NASCAR ejects crew chief for Tyler Reddick’s team at Darlington originally appeared on NBCSports.com