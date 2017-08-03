NASCAR drops controversial 'overtime-line' designation

NASCAR has dropped its much-criticized "overtime line," effective immediately.

The fact that drivers, fans and analysts immediately praised the move shows how unpopular — and confusing — the overtime line has been since NASCAR introduced it to start the 2016 season.

The concept of an overtime line is not going away — the designation is just being moved to the start/finish line as the sport returns to its traditional method of attempting green-white-checkered finishes. In a tweak to that old rule, if a caution forces a race to go into overtime, competitors will make an unlimited number of attempts to finish the race under green, instead of a maximum of three attempts under the old rule.

"NASCAR has been looking at the overtime procedure for quite some time," NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O'Donnell said in a statement. "After many discussions with key figures throughout the industry, we recognize that having the start/finish line serve as the standard overtime line position will benefit the race — and, most importantly, our fans."

The position of the old overtime line, which varied from track to track on the backstretch, caused much confusion among everyone from fans to announcers in the broadcast booth.

NASCAR on NBCSN analyst Dale Jarrett told NASCAR America Wednesday that the old line "never made any sense."

“We are still going to have unlimited attempts to finish races. That’s the one thing that doesn’t change," Jarrett said. "It’s still going to be in the hands of NASCAR to determine when they are going to throw the caution flag if something is happening behind the leader.

"There is still going to be controversy along the way, but I do applaud them for going back to this. A line somewhere on the back straightaway never made any sense. Everyone now knows, from the beginning of the race, where the overtime line is. You cross it every lap.”

Fellow NASCAR on NBCSN analyst Kyle Petty said the line confused fans.

“It was so hard to show the old overtime line to fans," Petty told NASCAR America. "The guy sitting in the grandstand, he couldn’t see it. Put the line back where we can see it. Bring it back to the start/finish line."

The line had led to controversial finishes as well, with some wondering if NASCAR waited to throw the caution after crashes until the leader had crossed the line, therefore ending the race. Yet the line was itself spawned by controversy; the driver's council, a group of drivers that advise on changes in the sport, advocated the line after scary crashes on green-white-checkered restarts at Daytona and Talledega.

"Driver council came up with the overtime line," Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted Wednesday. "I was in heavy favor of it, at Daytona and Dega in particular. It failed as a solution."

NASCAR did not disclose whether it planned to use a different overtime-line placement at the two restrictor-plate tracks, given the unique and dangerous nature of restarts there.