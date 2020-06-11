NASCAR drivers split with helmet designer over social media posts

Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace have all cut ties with the company.

In a series of tweets, the hemet designer was critical of NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag, as well as other recent policy changes.

A sample of their reaction is shown below:

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/saN3JgoE09 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 11, 2020

Wallace was one of the first to respond to the helmet designer's comments, saying he had lost all respect for them.

Nah homie, as person I’ve done business with in the past and ALWAYS respected the work you’ve done for ones in the industry. You made it clear of where you stand in today’s matter. All respect lost for ya dawg. #garbage https://t.co/x9hqscckOS pic.twitter.com/DgYjWtrsTo — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 11, 2020

In light of some inappropriate tweets, I will no longer use the services of Beam Designs. — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 11, 2020

I’m proud of the recent decisions our sport has made and it’s important for me to be associated with like minded people. For that reason due to some recent tweets from Beam Designs I will no longer be utilizing their services. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 11, 2020

Due to recent posts on social media I have decided to end my relationship with Beam Designs. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 11, 2020

Story continues

Beam Designs called the reaction 'cut and paste politics' but also responded to both Johnson and Blaney's posts directly, voicing respect for the drivers and their decision.

Read Also:

Daugherty: Confederate flag ban "caught me off-guard"Blaney, Logano “proud” of Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR activism