NASCAR drivers play in the snow
Charlotte, N.C. gets an average of slightly more than four inches of snowfall per year, so when a rare winter storm rolls in and dumps 10 or more inches in spots, NASCAR drivers and their families take advantage of the event.
Judging by my high tech snow measuring tool (don’t watch @AmyEarnhardt) we got lots of snow. And more to come. Pretty awesome. Probably the most snow I’ve ever seen at home in my life, that’s for sure. pic.twitter.com/mj8emEJn8g
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 9, 2018
Best day of Brian’s life pic.twitter.com/ARrWM2FVMz
— Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) December 9, 2018