NASCAR drivers to take part in iRacing Pro Invitational Series

NASCAR announced Tuesday night the formation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, an exhibition series featuring NASCAR drivers.

The multi-week series begins at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday on the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. Remaining race and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR has postponed all races through the May 3 Cup race at Dover International Speedway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibition series will feature: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. The series will have drivers from the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

“Until we have cars back on track, the entire NASCAR community has aligned to provide our passionate fans with a unique, fun and competitive experience on race day,” said Ben Kennedy, vice president, racing development, NASCAR, in a statement. “Our long-time partners at iRacing offer an incredible product and we are excited to see how many of our best drivers will stack up in the virtual domain of competitive racing.”

The announcement was made before Tuesday night’s eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. That series features 40 of the top sim racers competing for more than $300,000. Ryan Luza, driving for Williams eSports, scored his second career Homestead win. Logan Clampitt, driving for Burton/Kligerman eSprots, finished second. Third was Keegan Leahy for Denny Hamlin Racing. Garrett Lowe, driving for Wood Brothers was fourth. Chris Shearburn finished fifth, driving for Letarte eSports. The next race is March 31 on the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

