NASCAR Driver's Bumper-Throwing Tantrum Earns Him Bumper-Seller Sponsorship

Gif: NASCAR / YouTube

NASCAR driver and team owner Joey Gase hurled his own rear bumper at another driver during the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway two weeks ago. Gase was taken out of the Xfinity Series race by Dawson Cram and he wanted to vent his frustration at Cram, so he ripped the damaged panel off his destroyed car. NASCAR fined Gase $5,000 for his trouble. The second division team owner isn’t sweating the financial penalty after picking up a new sponsor, Bumpers That Deliver.

Videos of the futile on-track altercation immediately went viral. In an interview after being released from the infield care center, Gase said:

“I just wanted to give him a souvenir and let him know what he did. I gave the kid his first-ever start, I believe, in Xfinity and [he] comes over, borrows our tools, parts, and pieces every week. He’s a good kid but he loses his head every freakin’ race. He always has speed, but he loses his head literally every race.”

The team moved quickly to capitalize on the enthusiasm in support of their driver-owner. Joey Gase Racing began selling t-shirts branded with the phrase “Enjoy Your Souvenir” and a photo of Gase throwing the bumper. However, its newest partnership with online replacement auto parts retailer Bumpers That Deliver takes the cake. The company stated in a release:

“Joey Gase’s intense racing passion mirrors our dedication to delivering top-notch bumpers. His unique bumper delivery last week showcases why we’re thrilled to back Joey Gase Racing, the National Crime Prevention Council, and Donate Life. We are your go-to for premium replacement auto parts, offering convenience and quality directly to your doorstep.”

NASCAR actually fined Gase for approaching the cars circling the track, not throwing the bumper, using a catch-all clause in the rulebook stating that drivers aren’t allowed to endanger themselves or their competitors. Joey Gase Racing won’t be concerned about the fine its No. 53 Ford Mustang is fully decked out in Bumpers That Deliver colors for the Cabo Wabo 250 at the Michigan International Speedway in August.

