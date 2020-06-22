NASCAR drivers band together to support Bubba Wallace after noose found

NASCAR, its drivers and crew members all banded together to support Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his garage stall in Talladega.

On Monday before the Geico 500, the entire NASCAR garage took to the track to push Wallace's No. 43 car to the front of the starting grid.

An emotional Wallace sat in the car while his peers pushed him to the start. Afterwards he shared handshakes and hugs with many of his competitors, then took this picture and shared it on Twitter.

In addition "#IStandWithBubba" was painted on the infield grass.

Before the race the drivers also bowed their heads in a moment of prayer, hoping to eradicate hatred and racism. Wallace stood at the head of the column of all the NASCAR drivers and crew during the prayer, and for the national anthem.

Wallace is NASCAR's only Black driver. After the noose was found in his garage stall, NASCAR announced they were investigating the "heinous act" and would "do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport."



