Brad Keselowski had a hilarious response to reports of him leaving Team Penske, joining Roush Fenway Racing

Associated Press

Dustin Pedroia returned to Fenway Park on Friday, this time to be showered with appreciation from fans and a collection of Red Sox royalty for the 17-year career that cemented his place as one of the Boston's most-beloved players. The Red Sox’s undersized big man was honored by the team prior to its latest matchup with the rival New York Yankees, a fitting tribute to a player who at the time he announced his retirement in February was the longest-tenured player on Boston’s roster and the only holdover from its 2007 championship team. The list included his former coach at Arizona State Pat Murphy, Kevin Cash, David Ross, former Red Sox manager Terry Francona and David Ortiz.