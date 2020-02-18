NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition after his car spun out, hit a wall, and flipped into the air at the Daytona 500

Ryan Newman crashed at Monday night's Daytona 500 race.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition at a hospital after crashing at Monday night's Daytona 500.

NASCAR said in a statement that Newman was at Halifax Health Medical Center in Florida with injuries that were "not life threatening."

Newman was winning the race until the final lap, whereupon he was spun, crashed into, and flung into the air.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition in the hospital after his scary crash at Monday night's Daytona 500 race.

A statement from NASCAR posted to Twitter late Monday said Newman was recovering at Halifax Health Medical Center in Florida.

Citing doctors, the statement said Newman's injuries were "not life threatening."

Newman was leading the field on the final lap of Monday night's race, but as he approached the checkered flag he attempted to block Ryan Blaney's car. Newman was spun, hitting the wall hard.

Newman was then hit hard by the car driven by Corey LaJoie, sending his car soaring into the air.

Watch the crash here:

Denny Hamlin went on to win the race, for the second year in a row.

"First and foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman," Hamlin wrote in a tweet after the race. "I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane."

President Donald Trump, who acted as grand marshal on Sunday to start the race, tweeted his support for the Roush Fenway Racing driver.

"Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan," he said.

