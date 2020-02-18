NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition after his car spun out, hit a wall, and flipped into the air at the Daytona 500
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition at a hospital after crashing at Monday night's Daytona 500.
NASCAR said in a statement that Newman was at Halifax Health Medical Center in Florida with injuries that were "not life threatening."
Newman was winning the race until the final lap, whereupon he was spun, crashed into, and flung into the air.
—NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 18, 2020
Newman was leading the field on the final lap of Monday night's race, but as he approached the checkered flag he attempted to block Ryan Blaney's car. Newman was spun, hitting the wall hard.
Newman was then hit hard by the car driven by Corey LaJoie, sending his car soaring into the air.
Watch the crash here:
—Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) February 18, 2020
Denny Hamlin went on to win the race, for the second year in a row.
"First and foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman," Hamlin wrote in a tweet after the race. "I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane."
President Donald Trump, who acted as grand marshal on Sunday to start the race, tweeted his support for the Roush Fenway Racing driver.
"Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan," he said.
