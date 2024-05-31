NASCAR driver Nemechek meets fans at Bommarito Toyota ahead of Enjoy Illinois 300

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – John Hunter Nemechek will never forget Father’s Day 2017. He took the checkered flag under the lights in Madison, Illinois, winning the Drivin’ for Lineman 200 on the NASCAR Truck Series.

“Definitely a special place in my heart for World Wide Technology Raceway,” he said.

Now, Nemechek is back at World Wide Technology Raceway. He’ll be behind the wheel Sunday in the number 42 Bommarito Automotive Group car, trying to win the Enjoy Illinois 300.

“I feel like our short-track package has struggled a little bit here over the course of the year, but I feel like we’re kind of heading in a different direction so hopefully we’ve made some gains for this weekend to go out and be really competitive,” Nemechek said.

Bommarito Automotive Group Vice President Chuck Wallis says he’s proud of the way the company and the racetrack are moving the needle for motorsports in the St. Louis area.

Missing Mercedes leads wife to deceased husband’s mistress

“Toyota shows up to win and we’re looking for big things,” he said. “It’s been a good journey. It’s been really fun since 2017. We brought the Bommarito 500 here along with the racetrack and that certainly helped secure NASCAR for us with the attendance of that and the success. We’re just thrilled to be a part of it.”

The fans who came out to Bommarito Toyota Friday afternoon we’re thrilled to rub shoulders with John Hunter Nemechek. He’s grateful for the support and ready to put on show for the fans on Sunday.

“I remember being a kid growing up and watching Xfinity racing here as well. I feel like the support system from the St. Louis area has definitely been great for World Wide Technology Raceway. Being able to bring the Cup Series back, IndyCar series, a lot of racing here I feel like it’s continued to grow around the city,” Nemechek said.

Come Sunday, we’ll see if Nemechek can grow his legacy with another June swoon in Madison.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.